State representative resigning seat due to move - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

State representative resigning seat due to move

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
  
Adam Rosendale says he put his letter of resignation into the mail on Saturday, days after Montana's special session ended. He has represented House District 52 since January.
  
The Republican says he'll run in 2018 for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ed Buttrey of Great Falls, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.
  
Rosendale says he's moving to Great Falls to build houses with his brother on family-owned property near Black Eagle. Rosendale is the son of State Auditor Matt Rosendale.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • One man shot in chest, in critical condition after Lockwood house party

    One man shot in chest, in critical condition after Lockwood house party

    Monday, November 20 2017 1:33 AM EST2017-11-20 06:33:06 GMT

    One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party. 

    One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party. 

  • Search for Wanted man in Flathead Continues

    Search for Wanted man in Flathead Continues

    Sunday, November 19 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-11-20 04:46:44 GMT
    Flathead Valley Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FVSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.
    Flathead Valley Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FVSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

  • Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Sunday, November 19 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-20 04:40:56 GMT
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
    •   

  • Most Popular