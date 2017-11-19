Rollover on I-90 eastbound - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rollover on I-90 eastbound

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle rollover crash around 7 o'clock Saturday night.

A gray Honda was heading eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 451 and rolled over. MHP said the driver was distracted by something inside the vehicle and then over corrected. Three adults and one child were inside the vehicle at the time and received minor injuries. There was, however, damage all over the vehicle due to the rollover.

