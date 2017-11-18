Senior Wins Second Straight Class AA Football Championship

Things never come easy for a champion.

Last year the Billings Senior Broncs won their first state title since 1979 in a perfect 13-0 campaign, led by Gatorade Player of the Year Nathan Dick at quarterback. Following Dick's departure, however, it was time for a new star to step under center for the Broncs, and who better than Dick's starting runningback in Nolan Askelson. The former bruising back completed a successful transition to the position, throwing over 20 touchdowns while only giving away five interceptions.

This year's challenger to the 12-0 Broncs was Helena High team that had only lost two games all season, one of which was to Senior in Billings. The game didn't start out well for the Bengals, as they gave up a quick 14-0 lead to the Broncs in the first quarter. But without a kicker, made it a 14-12 game at the half. Not having a kicker definitely left Helena handicapped, as they saw two drives inside the 20 stall going for it on fourth down, which could have been three points apiece, as well as two extra point tries that became failed two point attempts. In the end, the Senior defense did just enough to hold off Helena, as Askelson punched in a five yard score in the third to bring the final score to 21-12. Senior has now won 26 straight games, and will look to continue their winning ways next year, with a new hopeful star under center yet again.