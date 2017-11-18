Cody police car hit by passing motorist

A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
If the governor chooses to veto the furloughs, some republicans say the only way to make-up for that lost money is through cuts elsewhere.
Earlier this month the people of Laurel cast their votes and elected a new mayor. However, Mayor-Elect Dave Waggoner may have a big problem as he prepares to take office.
The Hardin Generating Station could close if the company cannot find a buyer by sometime in early 2018.
A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
Just before 5 Friday morning, a white man around 5'10", wearing sunglasses and a coat with a hood came into the store and with a gun.
OMAK, Wash. - I can picture the Austin Powers bit now. The people of Omak looking up at the sky and seeing a giant (Fill in the blank innuendo here) just like in 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. If you're unfamiliar, I'll save you a Google search. A simple, yet effectively funny joke. Except the U.S. Navy doesn't see humor in the real-life version at all.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
