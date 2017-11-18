Cody police car hit by passing motorist

A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post. A Cody police spokesman said the policeman was on a traffic stop, and had even turned on his overhead emergency lights. But, police said the motorist who hit the police car door did not move over into another lane.

Cody Police Lt. Jason Stafford said no one was hurt, but it could have been worse.

He explained, “Yes if the officer who was involved in this crash probably about five seconds later, would have been stepping out into traffic, he would have been hit by that vehicle.”

The driver of the car that hit the police car was ticketed. Wyoming law requires motorists to slowdown 20 mph below the speed limit when passing a stopped emergency vehicle that has flashing lights, if it is on a highway.