Reactions to the possible furlough veto

If the governor chooses to veto the furloughs, some republicans say the only way to make-up for that lost money is through cuts elsewhere.

KULR 8 spoke with republican speaker of the house Austin Knudsen who said it comes down to one question;

Is the governor going to accept the tools the legislature has put on his desk, or is he going to veto the legislation, requiring him to make up this money elsewhere?

Knudsen said this furlough would apply to all state employees who make over $50,000 dollars per year.

The request is that all state employees be asked to take one unpaid day off each month.

The result? An excess of $15 million toward the state budget deficit.

Knudsen said if the governor vetoes the furloughs, there will have to be cuts in other areas to make up for the deficit.

Knudsen said this would most likely mean a loss of jobs within state government.

"I'm saying if the furloughs were put into place we wouldn't be having to fire anybody," Knudsen said. "Again, I think asking someone to take one day off a month is better than firing them. Apparently we're not on the same page with that and the governor says he's going to veto the bill and whether he's going to cut more within somewhere else or lay people off, that's his prerogative."

Some rumors are circulating that 50 to 100 people are in jeopardy of losing their jobs.

But Knudsen said if the furloughs are put into place, he believes no one would have to be fired.