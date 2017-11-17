Laurel mayor-elect faces political controversy

Earlier this month the people of Laurel cast their votes and elected a new mayor.

Mayor-Elect Dave Waggoner may have a big problem as he prepares to take office though.

Waggoner has a full-time job with the city's Public Works department as a water operator at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Now some people say it would be unlawful for him to hold both positions at the same time.

Members of the Laurel City Council want the law clarified. Their concern is that Waggoner would have a conflict of interest if allowed to keep both positions.

Dave Waggoner won the Laurel Mayoral election with 53% of the vote.

Waggoner who works at the city's wastewater plant said that he ran for office in hopes of making his city a better place to live and work.

Waggoner said, "I wanted to make some change because decisions were being made that just were wrong."

Now before even taking office Waggoner finds himself battling through a political controversy.

During this weeks council meeting, concerns were raised about a conflict of interest.

Sitting Mayor Mark Mace informed council members that had already spoken with the city attorney about the issue.

Mace said, "If a city employee becomes mayor or wins the mayor election, he must pick between his job at the city water department or as mayor."

University of Montana political analyst Lee Banville said Waggoner may not have to pick, "There's nothing, at least from my initial reading, of the Montana state law that says you can't just be a public employee and serve in some public function that might in some way touch upon your job."

Banville explained that the Laurel city council is basing their position on a 1998 opinion issued by former Montana Attorney General, Joseph Mazurek.

Mazurek's opinion cited another former attorney general. In 1975, Robert Woodahl concluded that the "Doctrine of Incompatible Offices" prevents a public works employee from serving as a city council member.

Mazurek also cited a 1914 opinion from the Montana Supreme Court that said two offices are incompatible if one has the power of removal over the other.

According to the Laurel municipal code, the mayor has the power to appoint and remove any non-elected employee of the city.

Waggoner said the council has yet to contact him but that he disclosed his employment when he chose to run 3 months ago.

If Waggoner is forced to chose between his full-time job or serving as mayor he said, "I have a family, I doubt very much that I could make the decision to leave my job as a water operator.

Chief Administrations Officer Heidi Jensen said if Waggoner ends up declining the mayorship then Laurel will go without a mayor for approximately 6 weeks and will have to take in applications for the next mayor.