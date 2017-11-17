Hardin Power Plant could close in 2018 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Hardin Power Plant could close in 2018

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
HARDIN, Mont. -

The Hardin Generating Station could close if the company cannot find a buyer by sometime in early 2018.

Rocky Mountain Power which operates the plant sent a letter to the Montana Public Service Commission outlining the issue.

Rocky Mountain Power states that they want to exit the plant because it has lost money since 2014.

Rocky Mountain Power says that it is actively looking for a buyer.

But, if a buyer isn't found soon, the plant could close as early as first or second quarter of 2018.

The Hardin plant employs 30 people. Each earns on average $64,000 dollars a year.

Total payroll for the plant is about three million dollars.

The closure would result in $440,000 in lost property taxes for the state.

