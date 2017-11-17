Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.
Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Marshals want you to know of several nationwide imposter scams from people claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.
WASHINGTON - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is complaining that Senate Democrats are holding the department's nominees "hostage" to a political agenda that includes opposition to his review of presidentially designated monuments.
WASHINGTON - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is complaining that Senate Democrats are holding the department's nominees "hostage" to a political agenda that includes opposition to his review of presidentially designated monuments. In a sharply worded letter to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, Zinke says it's unfortunate that Democrats have placed holds on four Interior nominees.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
Christopher Linck served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004.
CLACKAMAS, Ore. - A deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman's screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff's Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.
The screenplay for "Turn It Up" has been in the making for about 30 years. "Well the screenplay is actually loosely based on my life," said filmmaker Michael Charboneau.
WASHINGTON - Democratic senators are harshly criticizing a National Park Service plan to impose steep increases in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion. The senators say the plan would exclude many Americans from enjoying national parks and call the proposed fee levels "arbitrary and unjustifiable."
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is alive and uninjured after being fired upon by multiple gunmen during a traffic stop. The shooting took place on Monday October 23, 2017, at 9:08 p.m. at State Route 241 near Alexander Road.
KHQ.COM - Time is running out if you want to go to Mars. No, Rekall isn't having a secret agent special (those tend not to work out too well. Just ask Arnold), and you can't physically head to Mars, but you can submit your name that will be placed on a chip and launched aboard the InSight lander next year. "What does this mean? I can't actually go to Mars?" No, but your name can.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel.
