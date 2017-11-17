Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

A veteran and his wife are making sure other veterans in the state are eating well. They started the Veteran's Meat Locker in Billings. Chris Grudzinski says the locker started after his involvement with Montana Wounded Warriors, "I got to be with veterans who were similar to me that were wounded and we served together. And it just changed my whole life. I didn't want to lose that feeling and so I started doing more with them."

Grudzinski told KULR-8 that the meat locker started last hunting season. They have delivered meat to veterans since January 2017. He said the organization was able to get 501C-3 status thanks to a few business owners. Grudzinski said, "They set this up for us and the lawyer did the whole pro-bono, set it up to make it non-profit status. And the only thing they wanted in return was to watch us flourish."

Some veterans do not qualify for all veteran-related programs and that's where the Veteran's Meat Locker steps in. Grudzinski explained, "They don't get to do some of the hunts or receive some of the benefits. So we made this as something that we could give back to every single veteran, the gold star families and the widows of veterans. Just to make sure everybody is receiving the same benefit. They can call from any generation, every branch, national guard, active, reserve, anybody. The veteran's spouses, they can call us."

The creator of the meat locker also explained that the organization would not be possible with the help of 4th Avenue Meat Market. He stated, "They received all of the donated game, all of the domestic and wild animals. They took that and gave us a reduced price and made it affordable where we could raise money to pay for this."

More than 7,500 pounds of meat have been delivered to more than 450 veterans in the state. That number spans over the last 11 months. Grudzinski told KULR-8 that each veteran receives about 15 to 20 pounds of meat and that it is typically a variety, "We don't pick anything specific, but there's a mixture. It has some antelope, some elk, deer, beef, pork, whatever we have, we make bags up for them."

Grudzinski said he is blown away by the support from the community and how much the organization has grown over the last year. He said the support of the community means so much to the organization, as well as to veterans. "Montana has a large number of veterans and the community supporting the veterans, goes right back into the community. A lot of the community is veterans, with the support of this, it's just something that picks up and spreads real quick."

Grudzinski also gave credit to the Popeyes fast-food restaurant on South Billings Blvd. He said the co-owner donated a walk-in cooler to the locker that the restaurant did not need.