Puerto Rico pups looking for furever homes

Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria.

The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families.

You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs.

Dave said he has an incentive for the families that adopt the dogs.

His hope is the families will keep in touch with him with updates every Thanksgiving, so he can send treats and gifts to the dogs each Christmas.

Dave hopes to study their transition from a warm Puerto Rico climate to a chilly Montana.

Dave also hopes he can have family reunions with the pups every couple of years.