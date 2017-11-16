Rocky Mountain College hosted 2nd bone marrow drive - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rocky Mountain College hosted 2nd bone marrow drive

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Rocky Mountain College hosted their second bone marrow drive today in the Fraley Lounge on campus.

This bone marrow drive is in honor of RMC senior basketball player Marissa Van Atta who is battling acute myeloid leukemia.

Marissa and her family are still searching to find her lifesaving match.

That is what Noah Oloff hoped to accomplish today.

Oloff was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 and his bone marrow donor was his sister.

He said he brought this drive to Rocky in hope of helping others battling the disease who may not have a donor directly available to them.

Oloff said more then 160 people showed up to the drive.

 

