Rocky Mountain College hosted 2nd bone marrow drive

Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria. The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families. You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs. Dave said he has an incentive for the families ...
Rocky Mountain College hosted their second bone marrow drive today in the Fraley Lounge on campus. This bone marrow drive is in honor of RMC senior basketball player Marissa Van Atta who is battling acute myeloid leukemia. Marissa and her family are still searching to find her lifesaving match. That is what Noah Oloff hoped to accomplish today. Oloff was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 and his bone marrow donor was his sister. He said he brought this drive to Rocky in hope of...
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #454545} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #454545; min-height: 14.0px} With the recent mass shootings across the U.S. MSU isn’t taking an risks when it comes to the Brawl of the Wild. Gates open at 10am and Montana State Police are recommending that fans show up to the stadium around 11am or 11:15. This is to ensure they get to their seats before kickoff. According to...
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #454545} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #454545; min-height: 14.0px} Tomorrow is the big day! The Brawl of the Wild is finally here. The MSU bobcats and UM Grizzlies are bitter rivals on the field, but what about when it comes to the bands? Tomorrow, the UM and MSU marching bands will take the field together at Halftime for a special performance. As the MSU marching band p...
American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats. President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flight...
A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel.
