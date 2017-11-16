Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

Posted: Updated:
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. -

A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

According to Sgt. Kyle McKay with Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. for a report of a downed aircraft. 

Sgt. McKay said the pilot and three passengers had to make an emergency landing when the plane experienced mechanical problems. The pilot then attempted to land the plane on WY 370.

All of the occupants survived the crash, but three of the passengers were transported for their injuries.

Prior to the crash, the occupants of the plane were out surveying and counting wild horses for the Bureau of Land Management. 

Sgt. McKay said the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA's website, this plane is registered out of Price, Utah to Slickrock Air Guides.The plane is listed as a Cessna 206 Stationair.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:30 AM EST2017-11-17 05:30:32 GMT

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

  • Puerto Rico pups looking for furever homes

    Puerto Rico pups looking for furever homes

    Thursday, November 16 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-17 02:01:04 GMT
    Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria. The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families. You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs. Dave said he has an incentive for the families ...
    Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria. The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families. You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs. Dave said he has an incentive for the families ...

  • Rocky Mountain College hosted 2nd bone marrow drive

    Rocky Mountain College hosted 2nd bone marrow drive

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:46 PM EST2017-11-17 01:46:36 GMT
    Rocky Mountain College hosted their second bone marrow drive today in the Fraley Lounge on campus. This bone marrow drive is in honor of RMC senior basketball player Marissa Van Atta who is battling acute myeloid leukemia. Marissa and her family are still searching to find her lifesaving match. That is what Noah Oloff hoped to accomplish today. Oloff was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 and his bone marrow donor was his sister. He said he brought this drive to Rocky in hope of...
    Rocky Mountain College hosted their second bone marrow drive today in the Fraley Lounge on campus. This bone marrow drive is in honor of RMC senior basketball player Marissa Van Atta who is battling acute myeloid leukemia. Marissa and her family are still searching to find her lifesaving match. That is what Noah Oloff hoped to accomplish today. Oloff was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 and his bone marrow donor was his sister. He said he brought this drive to Rocky in hope of...
    •   

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-11-16 19:44:45 GMT

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

  • Your health: Weird health warnings

    Your health: Weird health warnings

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-15 04:40:38 GMT
    There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...
    There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...

  • Cody helicopter rescues prove to be dangerous

    Cody helicopter rescues prove to be dangerous

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 12:12 AM EST2017-11-14 05:12:34 GMT

    CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.

    CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Body found wrapped in carpet on Billings West End

    Police: Body found wrapped in carpet on Billings West End

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-11-17 01:28:23 GMT

    Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.

    Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.

  • Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:30 AM EST2017-11-17 05:30:32 GMT

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

  • Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-11-16 19:44:45 GMT

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

  • Puerto Rico pups looking for furever homes

    Puerto Rico pups looking for furever homes

    Thursday, November 16 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-17 02:01:04 GMT
    Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria. The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families. You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs. Dave said he has an incentive for the families ...
    Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria. The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families. You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs. Dave said he has an incentive for the families ...

  • October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

    October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-11-15 23:50:01 GMT
    American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats. President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flight...
    American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats. President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flight...

  • Scam advertisement targets teens

    Scam advertisement targets teens

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 2:07 PM EST2017-11-15 19:07:39 GMT

    In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.

    In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.

  • High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

    High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 8:42 PM EST2017-11-16 01:42:29 GMT

    A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel. 

    A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page