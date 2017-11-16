Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.

According to Sgt. Kyle McKay with Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. for a report of a downed aircraft.

Sgt. McKay said the pilot and three passengers had to make an emergency landing when the plane experienced mechanical problems. The pilot then attempted to land the plane on WY 370.

All of the occupants survived the crash, but three of the passengers were transported for their injuries.

Prior to the crash, the occupants of the plane were out surveying and counting wild horses for the Bureau of Land Management.

Sgt. McKay said the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA's website, this plane is registered out of Price, Utah to Slickrock Air Guides.The plane is listed as a Cessna 206 Stationair.