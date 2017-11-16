Prosecutors weighing whether to re-try Menendez - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on the Sen. Bob Menendez bribery trial (all times local):
  
2:05 p.m.
  
Federal prosecutors say they will "carefully consider next steps" over whether to re-try Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.
  
A spokeswoman for the Justice Department said that it appreciates the service of the jury, which told a judge it was deadlocked Thursday before he declared a mistrial.
  
Menendez blasted prosecutors and says the way the case was investigated and the way prosecutors brought charges and tried the case was wrong.
  
Juror Edward Norris says that 10 of the 12 jurors wanted to acquit Menendez, while two were holding out for a conviction.
  
The jury Thursday they reviewed the evidence "slowly and thoroughly and in great detail" but remained deadlocked.
  
Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen were charged with running a bribery scheme.
  
Menendez is up for re-election next year.
  
___
  
2 p.m.
  
One of the jurors in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial says that the jury finished with 10 people who wanted to acquit the Democrat, but two holding out for a conviction.
  
Juror Edward Norris said Thursday after a judge declared a mistrial that he wanted Menendez to be acquitted.
  
The jury said they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against the New Jersey Democrat and a wealthy friend. They said Thursday they reviewed the evidence "slowly and thoroughly and in great detail" but remained deadlocked.
  
The trial was in its 11th week. Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) were charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013.
  
Prosecutors have the option of retrying the men.
  
___
  
1:50 p.m.
  
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is blasting federal investigators for bringing a bribery case against him after a judge declared a mistrial.
  
Menendez said Thursday that the way the case was investigated and the way prosecutors brought charges and tried the case was wrong.
  
He also thanked those that helped him raise millions for his legal defense fund.
  
The jury said they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against Menendez and a wealthy friend. They said Thursday they reviewed the evidence "slowly and thoroughly and in great detail" but remained deadlocked.
  
The trial was in its 11th week. Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) were charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013.
  
Prosecutors have the option of retrying the men.
  
___
  
1:35 p.m.
  
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's political adviser says that "all things indicate" he will run for re-election next year and an announcement is likely in the "coming weeks."
  
Mike Soliman pointed to Menendez's "active schedule fighting on behalf of all New Jerseyans" during the 11 week trial.
  
The judge in the New Jersey Democrats' federal bribery trial declared a mistrial Thursday. Prosecutors can still decide to re-try him.
  
New Jersey's Democratic Senate president, Steve Sweeney, says he will "absolutely" support Menendez's re-election effort. He says too many people tried to convict him without his day in court.
  
Menendez first joined the Senate when he was appointed in 2006, winning election later that year.
  
Menendez has already raised more than $2.5 million for re-election this year.
  
___
  
1:05 p.m.
  
Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial has ended in a mistrial after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked on the charges against the Democrat and his co-defendant.
  
Judge William Walls declared the mistrial Thursday.
  
The jury first told him on Monday they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against Menendez and a wealthy friend. They said Thursday they reviewed the evidence "slowly and thoroughly and in great detail" but remained deadlocked.
  
The trial was in its 11th week. Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) were charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013 in which Menendez traded his political influence for luxury vacations and flights on the doctor's private plane.
  
Prosecutors have the option of retrying the men.
  
___

  
12:10 p.m.
  
The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked.
  
Menendez's defense lawyer on Thursday asked Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial. An attorney for co-defendant Salomon Melgen asked Walls to poll the jury individually to confirm they are deadlocked.
  
Federal prosecutors have asked Walls to give the jury more time to deliberate and to give them partial verdict instructions, but Walls says he won't do that.
  
Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and some of Thursday morning without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and the Florida eye doctor.
  
___
  
11:45 a.m.
  
The jury in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial has told a judge that it remains deadlocked.
  
Menendez's defense lawyer on Thursday asked Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial. An attorney for co-defendant Salomon Melgen is asking Walls to poll the jury individually to confirm they are deadlocked.
  
Federal prosecutors have asked Walls to give the jury more time to deliberate and to give them partial verdict instructions, but Walls says he won't do that.
  
Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and some of Thursday morning without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and the Florida eye doctor.
  
___
  
10:20 a.m.
  
Jurors have begun a seventh full day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez.
  
The panel reconvened Thursday morning in Newark, New Jersey.
  
Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday and Wednesday without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and his longtime friend, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn).
  
If they don't reach a verdict Thursday, deliberations might resume Monday. The trial hasn't sat on Fridays since it began in early September.
  
The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from Melgen in exchange for using his political influence. Both men deny the allegations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

