Sen. Al Franken accused of groping, kissing woman while she slep - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Sen. Al Franken accused of groping, kissing woman while she slept

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on an allegation of sexual harassment against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):
  
10:25 a.m.
  
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will. He also says he shouldn't have posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
  
Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of improper conduct during a tour entertaining troops in 2006. Tweeden wrote in an online essay that Franken insisted on rehearsing a skit that included a kiss between the characters, and that he forced his tongue into her mouth.
  
Franken said in a statement that he sends his "sincerest apologies" to Tweeden.
  
Tweeden also wrote that she later discovered that Franken had posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept on a transport plane during the tour.
  
Franken said he intended for the photo to be funny, but it wasn't.
  
___
  
10 a.m.
  
A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
  
Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota's Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.
  
Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.
  
Franken's staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Prosecutors weighing whether to re-try Menendez

    Prosecutors weighing whether to re-try Menendez

    Thursday, November 16 2017 2:40 PM EST2017-11-16 19:40:04 GMT

    The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked. 

    The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked. 

  • Sen. Al Franken accused of groping, kissing woman while she slept

    Sen. Al Franken accused of groping, kissing woman while she slept

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:54 AM EST2017-11-16 16:54:34 GMT

    Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will.

    Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will.

  • Your health: Weird health warnings

    Your health: Weird health warnings

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-15 04:40:38 GMT
    There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...
    There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Body found wrapped in carpet on Billings West End

    Police: Body found wrapped in carpet on Billings West End

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-11-17 01:28:23 GMT

    Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.

    Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.

  • Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:30 AM EST2017-11-17 05:30:32 GMT

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

  • Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-11-16 19:44:45 GMT

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

  • Puerto Rico pups looking for furever homes

    Puerto Rico pups looking for furever homes

    Thursday, November 16 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-17 02:01:04 GMT
    Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria. The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families. You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs. Dave said he has an incentive for the families ...
    Dave Pauli, Montana native and Humane Society employee, rescued 5 puppies from Puerto Rico and brought them back to Montana after Hurricane Maria. The dogs have been placed at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they are now ready for adoption. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has already started pulling applications and will match the dogs with their furever families. You can still submit an application for any of the 5 dogs. Dave said he has an incentive for the families ...

  • October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

    October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-11-15 23:50:01 GMT
    American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats. President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flight...
    American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats. President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flight...

  • Scam advertisement targets teens

    Scam advertisement targets teens

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 2:07 PM EST2017-11-15 19:07:39 GMT

    In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.

    In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.

  • High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

    High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 8:42 PM EST2017-11-16 01:42:29 GMT

    A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel. 

    A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page