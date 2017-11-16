Sen. Al Franken accused of groping, kissing woman while she slept

The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will.
A blind man, nearly hit by an oncoming train, is searching for the Good Samaritan who saved his life. KUSA's Dan Grossman reports.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled its top 10 list Tuesday at a Boston children's hospital.
With a heavy load expected for some of the busiest airports in the country, NBC News did some digging to find out how you can avoid a holiday headache and reach your destination on time.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the death toll in the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake along the borders of Iran and Iraq has risen above 140.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Organizers say their fundraiser barbecue has raised more than $50,000 for the families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is back on the defensive over Russian election meddling and is accusing Democrats of trying to sabotage U.S.-Russia relations.
Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.
A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel.
