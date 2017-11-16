How to celebrate kindness this holiday season with "Kindness Advent Calendar"

This isn't your typical advent calendar with chocolate! This one is free - and all it takes is doing something nice for someone else.

We introduce you to 2017's Kindness Advent Calendar, created by a British blogger named Helen.

It involves doing one nice thing a day leading up to Christmas. Tasks include practicing compassion in a slow moving line, wearing a sweater on Christmas Jumper Day, and spending time with someone who may be lonely over the holiday season.

There's even a kids version!

DOWNLOAD IT HERE.