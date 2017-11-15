High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.
A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
The shooting happened back in September, when police say Ryan Black acted in self-defense.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote a letter to Chief Rich St. John following Billings Police Department's giveaway of twenty turkeys.
