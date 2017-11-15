High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

Posted: Updated:

A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave.

Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel.

Billings police tell us that the chase started around 3 p.m. on Frontage road. The chase continued down Blue creek road and eventually into down town.

Highway patrol had disabled a green Chevy pickup truck and detained two people in handcuffs.

Montana highway patrol sergeant Kyle Hayter said that these two suspects were involved in a stabbing incident that happened earlier today at the Lewis and Clark Inn.
He also said that multiple patrol vehicles were damaged in bringing this chase to an end.

A highway patrol sergeant rammed the vehicle to try and bring it to a stop and several more patrol cars were rammed in the incident and it finally came to a stop. The two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

The stabbing occurred at 12:30 p.m. Sergeant Justin Jagers says they found a 27-year-old male victim outside the parking lot of the Lewis and Clark Inn.

Jagers said that victim has non-life threatening stab wounds to both arms and his stomach, but refused to cooperate with police. 
  
As new information on the suspect's identity is released, we'll be sure to update you on air and online. 

