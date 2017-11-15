Police: Body found wrapped in carpet on Billings West End

Update: Police have established a perimeter around the area where the body was found and have secured the scene. The crime scene is located off South 32nd Street in between King ave and Gabel Road and we understand from Jeremy House, the captain of the investigation, the area is a known transient camp.



Captain House said the body was found by two people who were walking along the dirt road here. He said they can't confirm if the body is male or female, but they can confirm the body is that of an adult. He also said police have established the perimeter to protect the crime scene, which will be staffed by officers around the clock until detectives arrive first thing in the morning.



Lieutenant Brian Korell said the body was found wrapped up in carpet. When KULR 8's Briana Monte arrived on scene, there were several police cars, two fire engines, and one ambulance. Traffic was a bit jammed, but it was not closed off.



There are some reports that the body was found headless, but police have not confirmed that piece of information.

Billings Police Captain Jeremy House says despite some reports saying the body found was headless, they cannot confirm that information at this time.

Capt. House tells us officers have secured the scene and will be patrolling the area throughout the evening.

He says two people were walking through the area and discovered the body.

Traffic is not blocked, but police urge people to avoid the area.

Capt. House says the investigation will continue at first daylight.

Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.

Police say the body was found wrapped in carpet near South 32nd Street W. and Gabel Road.

This a developing story. Updates are forthcoming.