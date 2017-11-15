October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats.

President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flights for the winter months.

Kevin Ploehn, Director of Billings Logan International Airport, said the lower sales aren't out of the ordinary for a new airline.

Ploehn said the airline had average ticket sales for June and July but ticket sales were down for August and September which he believes is due in part to the active Montana wildfire season.

Ploehn and Billings Logan International Airport aren't worried about the numbers and said they think it's going as good as expected. Ploehn received the numbers for October on November 11th and wants to follow up on the number with American Airlines because if the numbers are accurate then October will have been their best month yet.

With the holiday season starting Ploehn is expecting a rise in ticket sales for the airline.

Ploehn and Brewer did tell American Airlines that the winter months are the lowest selling months for all airlines in Montana.

Brewer said the Billings Chamber of Commerce is continuing their marketing efforts in Dallas and East Montana. The Chamber does meet regularly with the airlines to focus on their needs and most of those meetings end with opportunities like the Dallas-American flight and a new potential opportunity with San Francisco.

The new San Francisco opportunity has not been finalized but the Billings Chamber of Commerce has sent out emails to some large Billings businesses to gauge their interest in United Airlines having a non-stop flight to San Francisco.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Small plane crashes near Rock Springs, WY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-11-16 19:44:45 GMT

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

    A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. 

  • Police: Body found wrapped in carpet on Billings West End

    Police: Body found wrapped in carpet on Billings West End

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:00 AM EST2017-11-16 16:00:06 GMT

    Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.

    Billings police confirm to KULR-8 a body was found on the west end of Billings Wednesday evening.

  • High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

    High speed chase connected to Billings motel stabbing

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 8:42 PM EST2017-11-16 01:42:29 GMT

    A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel. 

    A high speed car chase that went in an around Billings ended on 27th st. and 4th ave. Now police are confirming the suspects involved in the chase were involved in a stabbing earlier this morning at a Billings motel. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Brawl of the Wild: Offensive Breakdown

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:41 PM EST2017-11-16 03:41:13 GMT

    Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen. 

    Live in Bozeman, our sports department of Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman, and Kyle Sherman go offensive position by offensive position to see which team, the Montana Grizzlies, or the Montana State Bobcats, have the advantage. We talk about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and the big uglies, the offensive linemen. 

  • Results from mule deer care positive for chronic wasting disease

    Results from mule deer care positive for chronic wasting disease

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 8:07 PM EST2017-11-16 01:07:53 GMT

    Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.

    Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.

  • October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

    October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-11-15 23:50:01 GMT
    American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats. President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flight...
    American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats. President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flight...
    •   

  • Most Popular