October best month yet for American Airline ticket sales

American Airlines started their service at Billings Logan International Airport on June 2nd of this year. Their daily flight from Billings to Dallas has been having lower ticket sales this second quarter.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce has a deal with American Airlines to help them break even during their first trial year meaning they will pay for any empty seats.

President and CEO of Billings Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer said they are working hard to promote the Dallas flights for the winter months.

Kevin Ploehn, Director of Billings Logan International Airport, said the lower sales aren't out of the ordinary for a new airline.

Ploehn said the airline had average ticket sales for June and July but ticket sales were down for August and September which he believes is due in part to the active Montana wildfire season.

Ploehn and Billings Logan International Airport aren't worried about the numbers and said they think it's going as good as expected. Ploehn received the numbers for October on November 11th and wants to follow up on the number with American Airlines because if the numbers are accurate then October will have been their best month yet.

With the holiday season starting Ploehn is expecting a rise in ticket sales for the airline.

Ploehn and Brewer did tell American Airlines that the winter months are the lowest selling months for all airlines in Montana.

Brewer said the Billings Chamber of Commerce is continuing their marketing efforts in Dallas and East Montana. The Chamber does meet regularly with the airlines to focus on their needs and most of those meetings end with opportunities like the Dallas-American flight and a new potential opportunity with San Francisco.

The new San Francisco opportunity has not been finalized but the Billings Chamber of Commerce has sent out emails to some large Billings businesses to gauge their interest in United Airlines having a non-stop flight to San Francisco.