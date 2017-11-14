Cody helicopter rescues prove to be dangerous

The state finds itself $227 million in the hole, and state law mandates a balanced budget.
The state finds itself $227 million in the hole, and state law mandates a balanced budget.
An operation is planned for one of ZooMontana's Siberian tigers.
An operation is planned for one of ZooMontana's Siberian tigers.
Many people might think the cold weather brings an end to seasonal pollen allergies, but if you're sneezing and coughing again, then the winter season may be to blame.
Many people might think the cold weather brings an end to seasonal pollen allergies, but if you're sneezing and coughing again, then the winter season may be to blame.
Dog Tag Buddies is a Montana non-profit organization. Founder Deede Baker said her goal is to help veterans and dogs at the same time. She rescues dogs, then pairs them with a veteran.
Dog Tag Buddies is a Montana non-profit organization. Founder Deede Baker said her goal is to help veterans and dogs at the same time. She rescues dogs, then pairs them with a veteran.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
The state finds itself $227 million in the hole, and state law mandates a balanced budget.
The state finds itself $227 million in the hole, and state law mandates a balanced budget.
Dog Tag Buddies is a Montana non-profit organization. Founder Deede Baker said her goal is to help veterans and dogs at the same time. She rescues dogs, then pairs them with a veteran.
Dog Tag Buddies is a Montana non-profit organization. Founder Deede Baker said her goal is to help veterans and dogs at the same time. She rescues dogs, then pairs them with a veteran.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon released his office's annual report Monday. In the report, Gordon states that the 2016/2017 fiscal year showed the best performance in over a decade.
Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon released his office's annual report Monday. In the report, Gordon states that the 2016/2017 fiscal year showed the best performance in over a decade.
If you want to get around most of Yellowstone National Park over the next several months, you'll need a snowmobile or a snowcoach.
If you want to get around most of Yellowstone National Park over the next several months, you'll need a snowmobile or a snowcoach.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote a letter to Chief Rich St. John following Billings Police Department's giveaway of twenty turkeys.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote a letter to Chief Rich St. John following Billings Police Department's giveaway of twenty turkeys.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
KHQ.COM - If you witnessed Marquise Goodwin's 83-yard touchdown Sunday during the 49ers vs. Giants game, you may not have understood his emotional celebration in the end zone. It was his first touchdown of the season which helped the 49ers clinch their first win of the season, but that's not why Goodwin fell to his knees, taking some time to collect himself.
KHQ.COM - If you witnessed Marquise Goodwin's 83-yard touchdown Sunday during the 49ers vs. Giants game, you may not have understood his emotional celebration in the end zone. It was his first touchdown of the season which helped the 49ers clinch their first win of the season, but that's not why Goodwin fell to his knees, taking some time to collect himself.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
New research from a University of Montana professor shows that owning a home in Missoula is not affordable based on a variety of factors. Much of what makes housing unaffordable to many in Missoula is income and home value.
New research from a University of Montana professor shows that owning a home in Missoula is not affordable based on a variety of factors. Much of what makes housing unaffordable to many in Missoula is income and home value.