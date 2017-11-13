Scam advertisement targets teens

In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer. A flyer promises big money for simple work that would appeal to teenagers.



KULR 8's Briana Monte has been reaching out to police and marketing experts Monday and they say the flyer is most likely a scam. The flyer has been catching a lot of peoples' attention including Armanda Garcia who has a 14 year old daughter at home.



"It had travel opportunities and bonuses and all of this stuff," Garcia said. "So I thought she could just easily use her own phone and call the number."



Garcia suspects the ad may be a way for human traffickers to lure innocent victims. Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau said he sees several red flags himself.



"There's the working age, which is, they're asking for fourteen plus," Buchta said. "The point of contact is a woman's name because we tend to trust women more. It's an out-of-state phone number and then they make it sound like it's easy money. There's travel incentives, high wages, free transportation."



Bottom line: If it sounds too good to be true, chances are, it is. And that's the conversation parents need to have with their kids.



"We need to be aware of things like this out there," Garcia said. "I think that with social media, it's really hard as a parent to try and keep up."



Dan Buchta said this could also be a possible employment scam. Billings Chief of Police Rich St. John urges people to be smart about ads.



"If in fact, somebody is really concerned about what's going on, we certainly encourage that you call the authorities so that we can do one of two things - if not, both," St. John said. "first, go investigate and second, we want to get it out to the public that we do have information about a scam taking place and we want to warn people."