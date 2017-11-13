Elder Grove seeks public support for school expansion

The state finds itself $227 million in the hole, and state law mandates a balanced budget.
An operation is planned for one of ZooMontana's Siberian tigers.
Many people might think the cold weather brings an end to seasonal pollen allergies, but if you're sneezing and coughing again, then the winter season may be to blame.
Dog Tag Buddies is a Montana non-profit organization. Founder Deede Baker said her goal is to help veterans and dogs at the same time. She rescues dogs, then pairs them with a veteran.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote a letter to Chief Rich St. John following Billings Police Department's giveaway of twenty turkeys.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
KHQ.COM - If you witnessed Marquise Goodwin's 83-yard touchdown Sunday during the 49ers vs. Giants game, you may not have understood his emotional celebration in the end zone. It was his first touchdown of the season which helped the 49ers clinch their first win of the season, but that's not why Goodwin fell to his knees, taking some time to collect himself.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
New research from a University of Montana professor shows that owning a home in Missoula is not affordable based on a variety of factors. Much of what makes housing unaffordable to many in Missoula is income and home value.
