Elder Grove seeks public support for school expansion

The Elder Grove school system wants to expand, but they'll need public support for a bond for that to happen. Attendance at the school has grown more than 50 percent in the last five years.



We spoke with Superintendent Justin Klebe who said Elder Grove has a growing enrollment and his goal is to build a school that will accommodate current growth as well as future growth over the next 10 years.



Klebe said the school sees the most overcrowding in K-2 grades. He said, for example, the school has three kindergarten classes with 23-24 students in each class. Ideally, Klebe said, four kindergarten classes could decrease those numbers. Klebe said the school has a great reputation and there are a number of students outside the district petitioning to attend, but the overcrowding has prevented the school from taking on those students.



"Fifty-one percent growth in five years is a lot of kids," Klebe said. "Two hundred kids in five years is a lot of kids for a district of fourteen hundred to fifteen hundred. It's almost unheard of for a district that has an expected four hundred to six hundred."



If you'd like to learn more about the bond, there's a community meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the community gym. As for the ballots, Klebe said they will be mailed out November 22 and need to be in the election office by December 12.