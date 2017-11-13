Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/13

Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.
Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.
Courtesy: Montana State Sports Information Montana State completed a final drive that put the Bobcats into a position to win the game, but MSU was unable to convert on a two-point conversion attempt and No. 24 Northern Arizona was able to hold on for a 37-36 Big Sky Conference football victory on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.
Courtesy: Montana State Sports Information Montana State completed a final drive that put the Bobcats into a position to win the game, but MSU was unable to convert on a two-point conversion attempt and No. 24 Northern Arizona was able to hold on for a 37-36 Big Sky Conference football victory on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.
A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College.
A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College.
The Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team played at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls against Omaha in the Bobcats season home opener.
The Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team played at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls against Omaha in the Bobcats season home opener.
Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores Day 1 Scores
Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores Day 1 Scores
Williams was recently named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List. He is two points shy of reaching the 1,000-point plateau in his career.
Williams was recently named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List. He is two points shy of reaching the 1,000-point plateau in his career.
Meehan spent the past five seasons as a GU assistant coach, helping lead the Zags to top-25 national rankings in each of the past two seasons.
Meehan spent the past five seasons as a GU assistant coach, helping lead the Zags to top-25 national rankings in each of the past two seasons.
Northwest Conference football coaches have selected Whitworth senior quarterback Ian Kolste as the 2017 NWC Offensive Player of the Year, headlining a list of 14 Pirate players named to the 2017 All-NWC Football Team, which was released today by the conference office.
Northwest Conference football coaches have selected Whitworth senior quarterback Ian Kolste as the 2017 NWC Offensive Player of the Year, headlining a list of 14 Pirate players named to the 2017 All-NWC Football Team, which was released today by the conference office.
They took a few minutes to get going, but once they did the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 101-62 win over George Fox in Memorial Gym on Monday night.
They took a few minutes to get going, but once they did the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 101-62 win over George Fox in Memorial Gym on Monday night.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened their season falling 65-49 at Colorado State on Monday night in Fort Collins, Colo.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened their season falling 65-49 at Colorado State on Monday night in Fort Collins, Colo.
Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.
Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.
Eastern's defensive effort was good enough to win. But 11 missed free throws and 40 percent shooting by the Eagles helped the University of Washington survive for a 79-69 victory over the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team Sunday.
Eastern's defensive effort was good enough to win. But 11 missed free throws and 40 percent shooting by the Eagles helped the University of Washington survive for a 79-69 victory over the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team Sunday.
Robert Franks had 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in regulation, Malachi Flynn added 19 points and eight assists, and Washington State beat Texas Southern 86-84 in overtime on Sunday.
Robert Franks had 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in regulation, Malachi Flynn added 19 points and eight assists, and Washington State beat Texas Southern 86-84 in overtime on Sunday.
MORAGA, Calif. – A big third quarter run proved to be the difference on the day as Washington State (0-2) fell on the road at Saint Mary's (1-1), 81-75, Sunday afternoon at McKeon Pavilion.
MORAGA, Calif. – A big third quarter run proved to be the difference on the day as Washington State (0-2) fell on the road at Saint Mary's (1-1), 81-75, Sunday afternoon at McKeon Pavilion.
The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.
The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.