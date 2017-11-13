Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/13 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/13

Posted: Updated:

Number 8: Montana's Karl Nicholas gets a block at the backboard versus Saskatchewan.

Number 7: Montana's Bobby Moorehead gets held and still puts the ball up with some spin to get the and-one bucket.

Number 6: Ennis' Tanner Wood tosses it to Corbin Wood, who makes the one handed catch versus Forsyth.

Number 5: Senior's Micah Ans comes out of nowhere for the interception versus Sentinel.

Number 4: Lady Griz guard Kenzie Johnston gives it up to Sophia Stiles, who lobs it up to her for the mid air make against Black Hills State.

Number 3: West's Tayler Larsen puts a hand on the deck to keep a rally alive at the State Volleyball tournament in a match versus Capital.

Number 2: Billings Central, Huntley Project, and Ennis volleyball teams all get redemption as they claim state championships one year after finishing as runners up.

Number 1: Sentinel volleyball defends it's Class AA volleyball crown with a win in straight sets over Senior, to make it back to back years as Class AA state champs.

    Monday, November 13 2017 8:42 PM EST2017-11-14 01:42:59 GMT

    Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.

    Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.

    •   