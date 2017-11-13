Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/13

Number 8: Montana's Karl Nicholas gets a block at the backboard versus Saskatchewan.

Number 7: Montana's Bobby Moorehead gets held and still puts the ball up with some spin to get the and-one bucket.

Number 6: Ennis' Tanner Wood tosses it to Corbin Wood, who makes the one handed catch versus Forsyth.

Number 5: Senior's Micah Ans comes out of nowhere for the interception versus Sentinel.

Number 4: Lady Griz guard Kenzie Johnston gives it up to Sophia Stiles, who lobs it up to her for the mid air make against Black Hills State.

Number 3: West's Tayler Larsen puts a hand on the deck to keep a rally alive at the State Volleyball tournament in a match versus Capital.

Number 2: Billings Central, Huntley Project, and Ennis volleyball teams all get redemption as they claim state championships one year after finishing as runners up.

Number 1: Sentinel volleyball defends it's Class AA volleyball crown with a win in straight sets over Senior, to make it back to back years as Class AA state champs.