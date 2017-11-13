Avoid holiday travel headaches when flying

The state finds itself $227 million in the hole, and state law mandates a balanced budget.
An operation is planned for one of ZooMontana's Siberian tigers.
Many people might think the cold weather brings an end to seasonal pollen allergies, but if you're sneezing and coughing again, then the winter season may be to blame.
Dog Tag Buddies is a Montana non-profit organization. Founder Deede Baker said her goal is to help veterans and dogs at the same time. She rescues dogs, then pairs them with a veteran.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
A blind man, nearly hit by an oncoming train, is searching for the Good Samaritan who saved his life. KUSA's Dan Grossman reports.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled its top 10 list Tuesday at a Boston children's hospital.
With a heavy load expected for some of the busiest airports in the country, NBC News did some digging to find out how you can avoid a holiday headache and reach your destination on time.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the death toll in the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake along the borders of Iran and Iraq has risen above 140.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Organizers say their fundraiser barbecue has raised more than $50,000 for the families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is back on the defensive over Russian election meddling and is accusing Democrats of trying to sabotage U.S.-Russia relations.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Various restaurants and businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans and active duty military. If you're looking for something more, there are also events in our area to celebrate our community's veterans.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote a letter to Chief Rich St. John following Billings Police Department's giveaway of twenty turkeys.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
KHQ.COM - If you witnessed Marquise Goodwin's 83-yard touchdown Sunday during the 49ers vs. Giants game, you may not have understood his emotional celebration in the end zone. It was his first touchdown of the season which helped the 49ers clinch their first win of the season, but that's not why Goodwin fell to his knees, taking some time to collect himself.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a second mule deer buck is suspected to have chronic wasting disease.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
In the digital world, it's hard as a parent to police everything your teen reads and responds to. But we're setting our sights on a physical flyer.
New research from a University of Montana professor shows that owning a home in Missoula is not affordable based on a variety of factors. Much of what makes housing unaffordable to many in Missoula is income and home value.
