Avoid holiday travel headaches when flying - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Avoid holiday travel headaches when flying

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
NEW YORK, N.Y. -

Are you planning to fly the friendly skies this holiday travel season? If so, be prepared, more than million of your closest friends will be shuffling along beside you.

With a heavy load expected for some of the busiest airports in the country, NBC News did some digging to find out how you can avoid a holiday headache and reach your destination on time.

masFlight, an aviation data provider, crunched the numbers and came back with some very interesting and helpful data.

Joshua Marks says, "The best flights for performance tend to actually be the ones that are least expensive."

The data also shows that the earlier you leave, the more likely your flight will depart on time.

masFlight found that at 6 am, 88% of flights leave on time as the day goes on that percentage drops and by 9 pm, only 62% leave on time.

Since the weather is usually better in November, Thanksgiving travel usually runs more smoothly than Christmas.

Over the past 3 years, the airports with the most departure delays over Thanksgiving:

Newark with fewer than 79% of flights leaving on time.  

Followed by San Francisco, Laguardia, LAX, Chicago O'Hare, and Denver.

But over Christmas, Denver has the worst delays with just 61% leaving on time.   

Airports finishing behind Denver include big hub airports LAX, Newark, Dallas, Las Vegas and Chicago Midway.

Experts advise fly direct and avoid the snow!

Marks suggests, "If you're going to connect, your point is to make it a longer connection and a southern city?"

Another tip: when comparing airlines look at which airline is building in extra pad time to ensure you get there on time.

And if you can, avoid small, regional planes.  

The bigger the aircraft, the more passengers, the less likely flight will get canceled.

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Your health: Weird health warnings

    Your health: Weird health warnings

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-15 04:40:38 GMT
    There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...
    There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...

  • Caught on cam: Mystery hero saves blind man from oncoming train

    Caught on cam: Mystery hero saves blind man from oncoming train

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:57 PM EST2017-11-15 00:57:57 GMT

    A blind man, nearly hit by an oncoming train, is searching for the Good Samaritan who saved his life. KUSA's Dan Grossman reports.

    A blind man, nearly hit by an oncoming train, is searching for the Good Samaritan who saved his life. KUSA's Dan Grossman reports.

  • Missouri hunter gets 39-point buck after years of using cameras to stalk deer

    Missouri hunter gets 39-point buck after years of using cameras to stalk deer

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 4:43 PM EST2017-11-14 21:43:02 GMT

    Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.

    Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.

    •   

  • Most Popular