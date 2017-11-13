Christmas tree cutting permits available starting today

Cutting your own Christmas tree is a special holiday tradition for many Montanans.

But in order to take a tree from a national forest, you need to have a Christmas tree permit.

Those are available starting November 13 and can be purchased for $5 at any Forest Service office or at authorized retailers.

Fourth graders can get FREE permits through the Every Kid in a Park national initiative. Click HERE to participate in the free holiday tree program,

The Bitterroot National Forest is also offering advice to people who want to cut down their own tree: