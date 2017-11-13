The Burger Dive places 5th in World Burger Championship

MetraPark is looking to have another year of top name performers filing into the RimRock Auto Arena. On Monday, the venue announced that two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Rod Stewart will stop in the Magic City to perform "Live in Concert."
The results are in and the Burger Dive has once again made Billings proud.The Billings local favorite placed fifth in this years World Burger Championship, making this two years in a row the restaurant has placed in the top five in the world.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the death toll in the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake along the borders of Iran and Iraq has risen above 140.
The 98th Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show kicked off today in Downtown Billings!
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Organizers say their fundraiser barbecue has raised more than $50,000 for the families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.
The Light the Trail Ride, a group raising suicide and mental health awareness made a stop in Great Falls as they biked their way across the country following the path Lewis and Clark made. and this weekend they reached Washington D.C. after 2 and a half months of biking.
Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that. According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, es...
Polson Police Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. According to the department's Facebook page, the fire completely destroyed the home. Thankfully, the family who was living in the home was able to make it out safely. Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Polson Fire Department and the Lake County E-911. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."
MetraPark is looking to have another year of top name performers filing into the RimRock Auto Arena. On Monday, the venue announced that two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Rod Stewart will stop in the Magic City to perform "Live in Concert."
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
Many families came together in unity today to celebrate the gift of adoption in this year's national adoption awareness month ceremony
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
