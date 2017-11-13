The Burger Dive places 5th in World Burger Championship - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

The Burger Dive places 5th in World Burger Championship

By KULR-8 News Staff
The results are in and the Burger Dive has once again made Billings proud.The Billings local favorite placed fifth in this years World Burger Championship, making this two years in a row the restaurant has placed in the top five in the world.

Going into finals, The Burger Dive was in eighth place. The finals brought the restaurant up three spots.

The final round of the World Championship required the burgers to incorporate egg.

Burger Dive owner Brad Halsten said his burger did just that, in what he calls the "Gotta Frittata?"

So make sure to look for that bad boy on the specials menu!

Halsten said he once again wants to thank Billings for all the support in this years championship.

Although they didn't bring home another first place title, he said he's honored to represent our state. And he said he will absolutely be back again next year.

