Iran state-run news agency reports over 140 dead, 860 hurt in quake

MetraPark is looking to have another year of top name performers filing into the RimRock Auto Arena. On Monday, the venue announced that two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Rod Stewart will stop in the Magic City to perform "Live in Concert."
The results are in and the Burger Dive has once again made Billings proud.The Billings local favorite placed fifth in this years World Burger Championship, making this two years in a row the restaurant has placed in the top five in the world.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the death toll in the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake along the borders of Iran and Iraq has risen above 140.
The 98th Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show kicked off today in Downtown Billings!
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Organizers say their fundraiser barbecue has raised more than $50,000 for the families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Organizers say their fundraiser barbecue has raised more than $50,000 for the families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is back on the defensive over Russian election meddling and is accusing Democrats of trying to sabotage U.S.-Russia relations.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Various restaurants and businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans and active duty military. If you're looking for something more, there are also events in our area to celebrate our community's veterans.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Jon Tester today announced that, at his request, VA Secretary David Shulkin will be sending a team of experts to VA Montana to review staffing shortages, improve scheduling, and address the backlog of referrals for care within or outside of the VA (called “consults”).
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
TODAY.COM - On Saturday, Jen Lewis found a targeted ad for ThirdLove bras surface on her Facebook feed. It featured a model dressed in a nearly identical outfit to the one she was wearing at the time. Though Lewis showed a sense of humor by posting side-by-side photos of herself and the ThirdLove model — both decked out in a pink button-up blouse and blue jeans — the tweet went viral at a time when there are concerns over online privacy.
Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that. According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, es...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."
MetraPark is looking to have another year of top name performers filing into the RimRock Auto Arena. On Monday, the venue announced that two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Rod Stewart will stop in the Magic City to perform "Live in Concert."
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
Many families came together in unity today to celebrate the gift of adoption in this year's national adoption awareness month ceremony
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
