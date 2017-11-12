The 98th Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show kicked off today in Downtown Billings.



The convention began with meetings and discussions. One of those meetings was about UTV safety. President of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Hans McPherson, said about 400 to 500 people are expected to attend the four-day event. He said the Montana Farm Bureau Federation has about 22,000 farm-family members in the state and gather during the convention to discuss and share information within agriculture. He also said the convention will have a great focus on the effects of the drought and fire season Montana just overcame. McPherson explained why the community should be interested in the Annual Convention & Trade show.



"The community should be interested in where their food comes from," McPherson said. "You can meet people here that are the producers. They put up the grain and they raise the cattle and they raise the vegetables and everything else that we eat. You can meet them here face to face with a farmer. If you have questions or concerns, we're more than happy to answer them."



The Annual Convention & Trade Show started Sunday and will end Wednesday, November 15th. The event is located at the Northern and DoubleTree Hotels in Billings.

