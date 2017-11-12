The 98th Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trad - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

The 98th Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The 98th Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show kicked off today in Downtown Billings.

The convention began with meetings and discussions. One of those meetings was about UTV safety. President of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Hans McPherson, said about 400 to 500 people are expected to attend the four-day event. He said the Montana Farm Bureau Federation has about 22,000 farm-family members in the state and gather during the convention to discuss and share information within agriculture. He also said the convention will have a great focus on the effects of the drought and fire season Montana just overcame. McPherson explained why the community should be interested in the Annual Convention & Trade show.

"The community should be interested in where their food comes from," McPherson said. "You can meet people here that are the producers. They put up the grain and they raise the cattle and they raise the vegetables and everything else that we eat. You can meet them here face to face with a farmer. If you have questions or concerns, we're more than happy to answer them."

The Annual Convention & Trade Show started Sunday and will end Wednesday, November 15th. The event is located at the Northern and DoubleTree Hotels in Billings.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Whitefish Energy Holdings continues to create controversy

    Whitefish Energy Holdings continues to create controversy

    Monday, November 13 2017 9:53 AM EST2017-11-13 14:53:20 GMT

    Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that. According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, es...

    Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that. According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, es...

  • The Burger Dive places 5th in World Burger Championship

    The Burger Dive places 5th in World Burger Championship

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:35 AM EST2017-11-13 05:35:56 GMT

    The results are in and the Burger Dive has once again made Billings proud.The Billings local favorite placed fifth in this years World Burger Championship, making this two years in a row the restaurant has placed in the top five in the world. 

    The results are in and the Burger Dive has once again made Billings proud.The Billings local favorite placed fifth in this years World Burger Championship, making this two years in a row the restaurant has placed in the top five in the world. 

  • Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation

    Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation

    Friday, November 10 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-11-10 15:43:41 GMT

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering." 

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering." 

  • Rock legend Rod Stewart coming to Billings in 2018

    Rock legend Rod Stewart coming to Billings in 2018

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:01 PM EST2017-11-13 17:01:08 GMT

    MetraPark is looking to have another year of top name performers filing into the RimRock Auto Arena.  On Monday, the venue announced that two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Rod Stewart will stop in the Magic City to perform "Live in Concert." 

    MetraPark is looking to have another year of top name performers filing into the RimRock Auto Arena.  On Monday, the venue announced that two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Rod Stewart will stop in the Magic City to perform "Live in Concert." 

  • Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Thursday, November 9 2017 1:06 AM EST2017-11-09 06:06:26 GMT

    According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

    According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

  • Families unite in special adoption ceremony

    Families unite in special adoption ceremony

    Saturday, November 11 2017 7:44 PM EST2017-11-12 00:44:19 GMT

    Many families came together in unity today to celebrate the gift of adoption in this year's national adoption awareness month ceremony 

    Many families came together in unity today to celebrate the gift of adoption in this year's national adoption awareness month ceremony 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    20 Facts about Mount St. Helens

    Wednesday, May 18 2016 10:50 AM EDT2016-05-18 14:50:56 GMT

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.

    MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.