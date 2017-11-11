Roberts celebrates Veterans Day with parade and ceremony

Saturday was Veterans Day, and folks around the country are celebrating those who fight for our freedom.

But right here in Montana, the town of Roberts has it's own special way of celebrating.

It was a small parade, but it has a huge impact on the community of Roberts. A Veterans Day parade made it's way through the town of Roberts today.

This parade is a Roberts tradition and goes hand in hand with the crosses and dog tags lining the street.

Following the parade was a ceremony for the veterans and their families honoring four veterans who passed away this year.