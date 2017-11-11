KULR 8 would like to thank our veterans this Veterans Day - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

KULR 8 would like to thank our veterans this Veterans Day

By KULR-8 News Staff
From all of us here at KULR 8, happy Veterans Day.

We would like to thank all of those, past and present, who have put their lives on the line for our freedom. Here are just a few of the many brave heroes from Montana. Thank you for all of your sacrifices.

