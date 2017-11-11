Families unite in special adoption ceremony

Saturday was Veterans Day, and folks around the country are celebrating those who fight for our freedom.
From all of us here at KULR 8, happy Veterans Day. We would like to thank all of those, past and present, who have put their lives on the line for our freedom. Here are just a few of the many brave heroes from Montana. Thank you for all of your sacrifices.
Many families came together in unity today to celebrate the gift of adoption in this year's national adoption awareness month ceremony
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is back on the defensive over Russian election meddling and is accusing Democrats of trying to sabotage U.S.-Russia relations.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Sen. Steve Daines has pulled his endorsement for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Sen. Steve Daines has pulled his endorsement for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.
