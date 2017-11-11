Trump back on defensive over Russia meddling - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Trump back on defensive over Russia meddling

By Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is back on the defensive over Russian election meddling and is accusing Democrats of trying to sabotage U.S.-Russia relations.
  
Speaking to reporters Saturday aboard Air Force One, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin vehemently insisted once again that Moscow had not interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.
  
The Republican president declined to say whether he believed Putin but made clear he wasn't interested in dwelling on the issue.
  
Trump is in Hanoi, Vietnam, for a brief state visit. He'll depart for the Philippines later Sunday for a pair of summits that will close out his trip.
  
Trump and Putin did not have a formal meeting while they were in Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, but the two spoke informally several times on the event's sidelines.

