Trump back on defensive over Russia meddling

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is back on the defensive over Russian election meddling and is accusing Democrats of trying to sabotage U.S.-Russia relations.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Sen. Steve Daines has pulled his endorsement for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
A Billings local favorite is back on the world stage.
We spoke with Jeff the Nature Guy for What's New at the Zoo. This week's topic is about grizzly bears and hibernation.
Various restaurants and businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans and active duty military. If you're looking for something more, there are also events in our area to celebrate our community's veterans.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Jon Tester today announced that, at his request, VA Secretary David Shulkin will be sending a team of experts to VA Montana to review staffing shortages, improve scheduling, and address the backlog of referrals for care within or outside of the VA (called “consults”).
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
TODAY.COM - On Saturday, Jen Lewis found a targeted ad for ThirdLove bras surface on her Facebook feed. It featured a model dressed in a nearly identical outfit to the one she was wearing at the time. Though Lewis showed a sense of humor by posting side-by-side photos of herself and the ThirdLove model — both decked out in a pink button-up blouse and blue jeans — the tweet went viral at a time when there are concerns over online privacy.
Target released its Black Friday 2017 ad on Monday, giving customers a sneak peek at what to expect on the day after Thanksgiving (and on Thanksgiving, of course).
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A congregant who wasn't at a Texas church the day of a deadly shooting says his cousins attended and that family members have been told at least one was killed.
Various restaurants and businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans and active duty military. If you're looking for something more, there are also events in our area to celebrate our community's veterans.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."
A Billings local favorite is back on the world stage.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
