Daines withdraws endorsement of Alabama's Roy Moore

Various restaurants and businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans and active duty military. If you're looking for something more, there are also events in our area to celebrate our community's veterans.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence. A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."

Have you noticed an uptick in posts about car theft on Facebook? Or have you seen people waiting for you to start your car and leave it running? We see it every year, an increase in car thefts during the colder months. It's nice to come out to a warm car but sometimes, that car is gone. Billings Police Department said the most important thing is to avoid making yourself an easy target. Police say the increase in car thefts during winter months doesn't surprise them. Everyone ...

Canine influenza isn't in the Billings area just yet but according to local veterinarians, there have been cases reported across the state. One Billings animal hospital is asking dog owners to be proactive about the disease. Best Friends Animal Hospital is requiring all dogs to be vaccinated before being boarded with them this holiday season. Veterinarian Lisa Galvin at Best Friends Animal Hospital says the influenza presents itself like kennel cough but also features...