The Burger Dive makes it to Food World Championship finals

A Billings local favorite is back on the world stage. The Burger Dive has once again made it to the finals in the World Food Championship.

Burger Dive owner Brad Halsten said it feels great to make the finals once again, especially as the reigning world champs. He said the outpouring of support from the Billings community has been incredible.

For the past two rounds, Halsten said he has used burgers already on the Burger Dive menu.

The challenge in the last round will be adding a new ingredient.

"Yeah, for this final round you have to use egg," Halsten said. "And egg is something that we don't actually have at any of the burgers at the restaurant so we had to come up with kind of a new concoction for it. So I won't go into a lot of detail of what we're doing with it but I think it's gonna be unique. I think we're gonna have a little bit different of an approach to the egg on the burger than a lot of the other competitors might have. So I just hope what we're choosing to do is going to impress the judges and get us up to the top."

Halsten said if the burger is successful with the judges, he will make sure to put it on The Burger Dive menu as a special for the people of Billings to try.