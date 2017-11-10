Huntley Project 6th grade continues Veterans Day tradition

The community of Huntley Project kicks off their Veterans Day weekend with tradition.

This tradition has lasted more than 45 years.

The Huntley Project 6th graders have been in charge of this celebration for years including planning, marching in the parade, and performing for their veterans.

Every Friday before Veterans Day the Huntley Project 6th graders march down Main Street in Worden with veterans and the fire department as the start of their Veterans Day performances.

Students spend months planning their Veterans Day performances.

They also honored each and every military branch one by one.

Elementary music teacher Ms. Darci Davison wrapped up the event by thanking a handful of people.

Davison said, " This one program, which means absolutely everything to me, it is a super important day for this program, our music department, and our veterans."

Huntley Project Schools Superintendent Mark Wandle also attested to Ms. Davison's enthusiasm and support of Veterans Day.