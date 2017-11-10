Veterans Day 2017: Free meals, deals and events - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Veterans Day 2017: Free meals, deals and events

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Saturday is Veterans Day, a day to honor those who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

Various restaurants and businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans and active duty military. If you're looking for something more, there are also events in our area to celebrate our community's veterans.

Events

  • Montana State University Billings and Rocky Mountain College ROTC are hosting a Veterans Day Run, starting at 9 a.m. at MetraPark's upper parking lot. The event offers both a 5K and 10K option. 
  • The town of Roberts is also celebrating in a special way. Saturday at 1 p.m., a parade will be held through the town, followed by a ceremony in the Roberts School gym to honor four veterans who passed away this year. 

Food

  • Applebee's -  Veterans and active duty military can choose from seven free meal options.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - Active and retired military members receive free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
  • Cracker Barrel - All military veterans receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake in thanks for their service.
  • Chuck E. Cheese's  - Veterans get one free personal 1-topping pizza.
  • Famous Dave's - Veterans get a two-meat combo for free. 
  • Golden Corral - Veterans receive a free meal at the chains Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5-9 p.m.
  • IHOP - All active duty and retired Veterans can enjoy free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, Nov. 10. 
  • Little Caesars - Veterans and active military receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.
  • Olive Garden - Active duty military and veterans will receive one free meal from a special menu featuring six of the restaurant’s most popular items.
  • Outback Steakhouse - Get a free Bloomin' Onion and (non-alcoholic) beverage.
  • Perkins - Free Magnificent Seven meal
  • Red Lobster - Receive a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu
  • Red Robin - Veterans get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.
  • Starbucks - Any veteran, active duty military and military spouse can get a free tall coffee.
  • TA Cafe - Veterans receive a free meal.
  • Texas Roadhouse - Veterans receive a free lunch from the restaurant's special Veterans Menu.
     

Shopping

  • Bed Bath & Beyond - 25 percent off entire purchase through Nov. 12, in-store only
  • Cabela's - In addition to the 5 percent everyday military discount, the chain is offering additional discounts through Sunday.
  • Dollar General - 11 percent discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 on Saturday
  • Home Depot - 10 percent discount Saturday
  • Jo-Ann Fabric - 10 percent discount for military service members and their families year-round
  • Lowe's - 10 percent discount
  • Michaels - 15 percent discount for military families every day
  • Mobil 1 Lube Express - Active duty military personnel and all veterans with a valid military ID get a free Ultimate Kahuna Car Wash.
  • Sports Clips - Veterans can receive a free haircut and $1 from every haircut service will be donated to Help A Hero! Free food and drinks provided by Sport Clips. 
  • Target - Through Saturday, 10 percent discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. Register for this discount at www.target.com.
  • Toys R Us - 15 percent off in-store purchases through Saturday
  • Walgreens - 20 percent off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service
  • World Market - 25 percent off entire purchase through Nov. 12, in-store only

All Veterans Day promotions take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise stated. If you know of a local restaurant or store participating in a Veterans Day promotion, let us know here

