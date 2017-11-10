Your money: You can now have breakfast at Tiffany's

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
We spoke with Jeff the Nature Guy for What's New at the Zoo. This week's topic is about grizzly bears and hibernation.
The Native American Achievement Center hosts their ninth annual veterans medicine wheel at Montana State University Billings.
We spoke with Jeff the Nature Guy for What's New at the Zoo. This week's topic is about grizzly bears and hibernation.
Political in-fighting is already taking place in advance of next weeks special legislative session.
Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Jon Tester today announced that, at his request, VA Secretary David Shulkin will be sending a team of experts to VA Montana to review staffing shortages, improve scheduling, and address the backlog of referrals for care within or outside of the VA (called “consults”).
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
TODAY.COM - On Saturday, Jen Lewis found a targeted ad for ThirdLove bras surface on her Facebook feed. It featured a model dressed in a nearly identical outfit to the one she was wearing at the time. Though Lewis showed a sense of humor by posting side-by-side photos of herself and the ThirdLove model — both decked out in a pink button-up blouse and blue jeans — the tweet went viral at a time when there are concerns over online privacy.
Target released its Black Friday 2017 ad on Monday, giving customers a sneak peek at what to expect on the day after Thanksgiving (and on Thanksgiving, of course).
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A congregant who wasn't at a Texas church the day of a deadly shooting says his cousins attended and that family members have been told at least one was killed.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
The holidays are slowly creeping up on us. However, for one Maine family, the holidays can't come soon enough. The couple's 9-year-old son is battling cancer, and his parents hope the greater community can help them celebrate what could be their son's last Christmas.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon released his office's annual report Monday. In the report, Gordon states that the 2016/2017 fiscal year showed the best performance in over a decade.
If you want to get around most of Yellowstone National Park over the next several months, you'll need a snowmobile or a snowcoach.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Save that voice for Spokane, Garth! Country music legend Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards Wednesday night, citing his heavy touring schedule (including 7 sold out shows at the Spokane Arena this week).
KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.
The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
Be on the look out for a stranger thing going on with a 'Netflix' email
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Terry Crews has filed a police report after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive. Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez said that Crews had filed a report on Wednesday, though Ramirez would not give the subject of the report.
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
