Film Brings to Light Issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
We spoke with Jeff the Nature Guy for What's New at the Zoo. This week's topic is about grizzly bears and hibernation.
The Native American Achievement Center hosts their ninth annual veterans medicine wheel at Montana State University Billings.
We spoke with Jeff the Nature Guy for What's New at the Zoo. This week's topic is about grizzly bears and hibernation.
Political in-fighting is already taking place in advance of next weeks special legislative session.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon released his office's annual report Monday. In the report, Gordon states that the 2016/2017 fiscal year showed the best performance in over a decade.
If you want to get around most of Yellowstone National Park over the next several months, you'll need a snowmobile or a snowcoach.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
Christopher Linck served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004.
CLACKAMAS, Ore. - A deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman's screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff's Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.
The screenplay for "Turn It Up" has been in the making for about 30 years. "Well the screenplay is actually loosely based on my life," said filmmaker Michael Charboneau.
WASHINGTON - Democratic senators are harshly criticizing a National Park Service plan to impose steep increases in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion. The senators say the plan would exclude many Americans from enjoying national parks and call the proposed fee levels "arbitrary and unjustifiable."
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is alive and uninjured after being fired upon by multiple gunmen during a traffic stop. The shooting took place on Monday October 23, 2017, at 9:08 p.m. at State Route 241 near Alexander Road.
KHQ.COM - Time is running out if you want to go to Mars. No, Rekall isn't having a secret agent special (those tend not to work out too well. Just ask Arnold), and you can't physically head to Mars, but you can submit your name that will be placed on a chip and launched aboard the InSight lander next year. "What does this mean? I can't actually go to Mars?" No, but your name can.
SALINAS, Calif. - A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination. Mann Packing of Salinas says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the products. The recall was ordered last week after random testing in Canada turned up a single positive result for listeria.
WASHINGTON - You know they old saying, "If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life." Some aren't fortunate enough (or brave enough) to live by that motto, but a pup in training to sniff out explosives in the CIA obviously wasn't digging what she was doing, so she's moving on. Hopefully to something she enjoys more.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A traffic stop in Grant County ended up being a major drug bust. About two weeks ago on October 5, during a traffic stop, Moses Lake Police Department Officers found a man with nearly 80 pounds of meth and heroin in his car.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A traffic stop in Grant County ended up being a major drug bust. About two weeks ago on October 5, during a traffic stop, Moses Lake Police Department Officers found a man with nearly 80 pounds of meth and heroin in his car. Through additional search warrants, law enforcement officials found 25 more pounds of meth, seven pounds of heroin and 40 pounds of marijuana.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Save that voice for Spokane, Garth! Country music legend Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards Wednesday night, citing his heavy touring schedule (including 7 sold out shows at the Spokane Arena this week).
KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.
The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
Be on the look out for a stranger thing going on with a 'Netflix' email
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Terry Crews has filed a police report after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive. Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez said that Crews had filed a report on Wednesday, though Ramirez would not give the subject of the report.
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
