Billings Police to create new task force due to up tick in car thefts

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
We spoke with Jeff the Nature Guy for What's New at the Zoo. This week's topic is about grizzly bears and hibernation.
The Native American Achievement Center hosts their ninth annual veterans medicine wheel at Montana State University Billings.
Political in-fighting is already taking place in advance of next weeks special legislative session.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Save that voice for Spokane, Garth! Country music legend Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards Wednesday night, citing his heavy touring schedule (including 7 sold out shows at the Spokane Arena this week). Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Brooks acknowledged that he lip-synced his performance of "Ask Me How I Know" on Wednesday's show.
KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.
The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
Be on the look out for a stranger thing going on with a 'Netflix' email
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Terry Crews has filed a police report after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive. Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez said that Crews had filed a report on Wednesday, though Ramirez would not give the subject of the report.
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
