What's New at the Zoo: Do ZooMontana's grizzly bears hibernate?

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.

A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.

Have you noticed an uptick in posts about car theft on Facebook? Or have you seen people waiting for you to start your car and leave it running? We see it every year, an increase in car thefts during the colder months. It's nice to come out to a warm car but sometimes, that car is gone. Billings Police Department said the most important thing is to avoid making yourself an easy target. Police say the increase in car thefts during winter months doesn't surprise them. Everyone ...