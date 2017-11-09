MSUB honor veterans with medicine wheel

The Native American Achievement Center hosts their ninth annual veterans medicine wheel at Montana State University Billings.

Students, faculty and the community came together to honor veterans.

It starts off with an indoor ceremony which includes a narration of the medicine wheel, presentation of flags and musical performances by thestudents.

Following the indoor ceremony, everyone gathers outside on the north lawn of the education building to help build a medicine wheel to honor the veterans in their life.

Each person is encouraged to write a veteran's name on a rock and place it in the medicine wheel. By creating this medicine wheel, this allows the native american achievement center to pay respects in their own way.

"The fact that I don't have to go into the military is paying my respect for this, because people are risking their lives for a life like mine," said Zach Gray, event coordinator. "So I am very thankful, so we have to give them all the thanks we can through the medicine wheel."

Reno Charette, Director of American Indian Outreach, MSUB said "I see people stop by and use it as a place of reflection, so the university responded to that and we now have a bench that sits across the medicine wheel."

Now the medicine wheel will remain on campus for at least thirty days and it is open to the community for those who want to pay their respects.