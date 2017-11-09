Billings police ask for public's help in locating armed robbery - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings police ask for public's help in locating armed robbery suspect

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect entered Grand Casino (3025 Grand Ave.), just before 11:30 a.m. on October 29. According to police, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect left the scene on foot, westbound on Grand Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'6" tall with a thin build. The man was wearing a black zip-up windbreaker, blue jeans, gray tennis shoes, gray gloves and a gray scarf or bandana, covering his face.

If anyone has any information on the identity and/or location of the suspect or any information regarding the robbery they are asked to contact the Billings Police Department’s Detective Division at 406-657-8473 or Crime Stoppers at 406-245-6660.

