Tester Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Help Secure Butte Veterans Home

Frederick Lona is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from November 2010 to June 2012.
Frederick Lona is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from November 2010 to June 2012.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Butte secure the resources needed to construct the long-awaited Southwest Montana Veterans Home.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Butte secure the resources needed to construct the long-awaited Southwest Montana Veterans Home.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
Voters in Laurel shot down two school bonds which include remodeling the high school and building a brand new elementary school, that would have raised property taxes for Laurel residents.
Voters in Laurel shot down two school bonds which include remodeling the high school and building a brand new elementary school, that would have raised property taxes for Laurel residents.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
Frederick Lona is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from November 2010 to June 2012.
Frederick Lona is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from November 2010 to June 2012.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Butte secure the resources needed to construct the long-awaited Southwest Montana Veterans Home.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Butte secure the resources needed to construct the long-awaited Southwest Montana Veterans Home.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats. “It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member. This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do. “You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser. The Boom Crew uses a cann...
Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats. “It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member. This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do. “You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser. The Boom Crew uses a cann...
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.
KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Save that voice for Spokane, Garth! Country music legend Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards Wednesday night, citing his heavy touring schedule (including 7 sold out shows at the Spokane Arena this week).
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Save that voice for Spokane, Garth! Country music legend Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards Wednesday night, citing his heavy touring schedule (including 7 sold out shows at the Spokane Arena this week). Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Brooks acknowledged that he lip-synced his performance of "Ask Me How I Know" on Wednesday's show.
Be on the look out for a stranger thing going on with a 'Netflix' email
Be on the look out for a stranger thing going on with a 'Netflix' email
KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher R. Tucker is charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Tara Serino last week. Police say he wrapped her body in a rug inside his Berks County home before fleeing to Illinois, where he was taken int...
KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher R. Tucker is charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Tara Serino last week. Police say he wrapped her body in a rug inside his Berks County home before fleeing to Illinois, where he was taken int...
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Authorities in Colombia have seized 12 tons of cocaine worth an estimated $360 million in what President Juan Manuel Santos is describing as the nation's largest drug bust. Four hundred anti-narcotics officers seized the cocaine in four simultaneous operations at Colombian farms where the drugs were buried underground and covered with banana leaves. Officials say the cocaine belonged to the Clan del Golfo, an illegal armed group that has sought to take...
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Authorities in Colombia have seized 12 tons of cocaine worth an estimated $360 million in what President Juan Manuel Santos is describing as the nation's largest drug bust. Four hundred anti-narcotics officers seized the cocaine in four simultaneous operations at Colombian farms where the drugs were buried underground and covered with banana leaves. Officials say the cocaine belonged to the Clan del Golfo, an illegal armed group that has sought to take...