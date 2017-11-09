Tester Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Help Secure Butte Veterans - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Tester Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Help Secure Butte Veterans Home

Posted: Updated:
Press Release from Senator Jon Tester's Office
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

U.S. Senator Jon Tester introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Butte secure the resources needed to construct the long-awaited Southwest Montana Veterans Home.                                                                            

Tester’s bipartisan bill will reform the VA’s veterans home priority list to give rural states like Montana a fair shot at securing funding to build a veterans home.  Since the Southwest Montana Veterans Home proposal was put on the VA’s priority list in 2010, it has continuously been bypassed due to VA’s formula that prioritizes safety upgrades and construction of veterans homes in large, urban communities. 

“Montana is home to the second most veterans per capita than any state in the country,” Tester said.  “Despite this urgent need, Butte continues to be unfairly passed over for a veterans home because of an arcane and outdated formula.  Republicans and Democrats support my bill because it meets the need of rural veterans, provides a real solution for Butte, and upholds this country’s commitment to all who have served.” 

Tester’s bill specifically guarantees that projects within the VA’s State Home Construction Grant Program, like the Southwest Montana Veterans Home, will not fall further down VA's priority list unless there are urgent safety concerns at other facilities.  The VA’s priority list currently re-ranks veteran home projects each year based on the state’s total population.

In July, Tester sponsored an amendment to the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Bill that contained a similar provision to reform the Veterans Home Priority List.  Tester’s amendment was opposed on a party line vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Tester’s bill is cosponsored by Senator Dean Heller (R-Nev.).

In addition to the Southwest Montana Veterans Home proposal, Montana is home to two veterans homes in Columbia Falls and Glendive.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • FBI looking for Montana fugitive

    FBI looking for Montana fugitive

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-11-09 17:50:51 GMT

    Frederick Lona is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from November 2010 to June 2012.

    Frederick Lona is wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated in Montana from November 2010 to June 2012.

  • Tester Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Help Secure Butte Veterans Home

    Tester Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Help Secure Butte Veterans Home

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:05 AM EST2017-11-09 16:05:13 GMT

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Butte secure the resources needed to construct the long-awaited Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Butte secure the resources needed to construct the long-awaited Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

  • Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Thursday, November 9 2017 1:06 AM EST2017-11-09 06:06:26 GMT

    According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

    According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Thursday, November 9 2017 1:06 AM EST2017-11-09 06:06:26 GMT

    According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

    According to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

  • Psychologists: Too much Christmas music can be bad for your health

    Psychologists: Too much Christmas music can be bad for your health

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-09 04:53:28 GMT

    KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,”  Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.

    KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,”  Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.

  • Cooke City closed to Cody

    Cooke City closed to Cody

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:05 AM EST2017-11-07 06:05:13 GMT
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...

  • Garth Brooks admits to lip syncing CMA performance Wednesday night

    Garth Brooks admits to lip syncing CMA performance Wednesday night

    Thursday, November 9 2017 10:57 AM EST2017-11-09 15:57:28 GMT

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Save that voice for Spokane, Garth!  Country music legend Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards Wednesday night, citing his heavy touring schedule (including 7 sold out shows at the Spokane Arena this week). 

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Save that voice for Spokane, Garth!  Country music legend Garth Brooks admitted to lip syncing his performance at the 51st Country Music Awards Wednesday night, citing his heavy touring schedule (including 7 sold out shows at the Spokane Arena this week).  Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Brooks acknowledged that he lip-synced his performance of "Ask Me How I Know" on Wednesday's show. 

  • Netflix member? Don’t get caught out by the latest email scam

    Netflix member? Don’t get caught out by the latest email scam

    Be on the look out for a stranger thing going on with a 'Netflix' email

    Be on the look out for a stranger thing going on with a 'Netflix' email

  • Police: Pennsylvania man kills woman after she rejects marriage proposal

    Police: Pennsylvania man kills woman after she rejects marriage proposal

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:08 PM EST2017-11-09 00:08:40 GMT
    Champaign County Sheriff's OfficeChampaign County Sheriff's Office

    KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher R. Tucker is charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Tara Serino last week. Police say he wrapped her body in a rug inside his Berks County home before fleeing to Illinois, where he was taken int...

    KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a woman and then broke her neck, poked her eyes out and beat her with a hatchet after she rejected his marriage proposal. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher R. Tucker is charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Tara Serino last week. Police say he wrapped her body in a rug inside his Berks County home before fleeing to Illinois, where he was taken int...

  • Capitol Christmas Tree begins journey from Yaak, Montana to Washington, DC

    Capitol Christmas Tree begins journey from Yaak, Montana to Washington, DC

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:05 PM EST2017-11-09 03:05:41 GMT

    The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.

    The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.

  • Colombia authorities make record 12-ton cocaine seizure

    Colombia authorities make record 12-ton cocaine seizure

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:07 AM EST2017-11-09 05:07:50 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Authorities in Colombia have seized 12 tons of cocaine worth an estimated $360 million in what President Juan Manuel Santos is describing as the nation's largest drug bust. Four hundred anti-narcotics officers seized the cocaine in four simultaneous operations at Colombian farms where the drugs were buried underground and covered with banana leaves. Officials say the cocaine belonged to the Clan del Golfo, an illegal armed group that has sought to take...

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Authorities in Colombia have seized 12 tons of cocaine worth an estimated $360 million in what President Juan Manuel Santos is describing as the nation's largest drug bust. Four hundred anti-narcotics officers seized the cocaine in four simultaneous operations at Colombian farms where the drugs were buried underground and covered with banana leaves. Officials say the cocaine belonged to the Clan del Golfo, an illegal armed group that has sought to take...