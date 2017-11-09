Garth Brooks wins Entertainer of the Year at emotional CMA Award - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Garth Brooks wins Entertainer of the Year at emotional CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

The star-studded 51st annual CMA Awards included emotional performances from Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and more as they paid tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting, as well as recent hurricanes and terror attacks.  

Carrie Underwood sang "Come Home" as photos of the Las Vegas attack victims flashed above.

It was also an exciting night for winners. 

Newcomer Jon Pardi took home New Artist of the Year.

Taylor Swift got back to her country songwriter roots and won Song of the Year for "Better Man," written for Little Big Town. 

And everyone's favorite Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year. 

Full List (via E!):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan 
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton 
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 
"Better Man" - Little Big Town
WINNER: "Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Body Like A Back Road" – Sam Hunt 
"Dirt On My Boots" – Jon Pardi
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 
The Breaker – Little Big Town 
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton 
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum 
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Weight of These 
Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR 
WINNER: "Better Man" - Songwriter: Taylor Swift
"Blue Ain't Your Color"- Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen 
"Body Like A Back Road"- Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Dirt On My Boots"- Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
"Tin Man"- Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini 
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire 
Maren Morris 
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley 
Eric Church 
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
WINNER: Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
WINNER: "Funny How Time Slips Away" - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
"Kill A Word" - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
"Setting the World on Fire" - Kenny Chesney with P!nk
"Speak to a Girl" - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
WINNER: Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Better Man" – Little Big Town 
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
WINNER: "It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Brett Young