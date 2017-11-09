Garth Brooks wins Entertainer of the Year at emotional CMA Awards

The star-studded 51st annual CMA Awards included emotional performances from Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and more as they paid tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting, as well as recent hurricanes and terror attacks.

Carrie Underwood sang "Come Home" as photos of the Las Vegas attack victims flashed above.

It was also an exciting night for winners.

Newcomer Jon Pardi took home New Artist of the Year.

Taylor Swift got back to her country songwriter roots and won Song of the Year for "Better Man," written for Little Big Town.

And everyone's favorite Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year.

Full List (via E!):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Better Man" - Little Big Town

WINNER: "Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

"Body Like A Back Road" – Sam Hunt

"Dirt On My Boots" – Jon Pardi

"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Weight of These

Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Better Man" - Songwriter: Taylor Swift

"Blue Ain't Your Color"- Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

"Body Like A Back Road"- Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"Dirt On My Boots"- Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

"Tin Man"- Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

WINNER: Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

WINNER: "Funny How Time Slips Away" - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

"Kill A Word" - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

"Setting the World on Fire" - Kenny Chesney with P!nk

"Speak to a Girl" - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

WINNER: Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

WINNER: "It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

WINNER: Jon Pardi

Brett Young