Laurel school district turns to community involvement after failed bonds

Voters in Laurel shot down two school bonds which include remodeling the high school and building a brand new elementary school, that would have raised property taxes for Laurel residents.

The elementary school bond has a disapproval rating of 57% and the high school bond has a disapproval rating of 58%

Despite the results Laurel school district superintendent Linda Filpula said there is still a lot of work to do.

"Really, it's more about listening to the community, what were some of the concerns with the proposal and hopefully that will guide us forward," Filpula said.

"We still have the same problems today that we've had yesterday and so we need to figure out solutions to those. We need to get feedback from our community on how to move forward."

She also said that while the feedback they've had so far isn't negative, she said community involvement is the first step they need to figure out what they're going to do next.

