Laurel school district turns to community involvement after fail - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Laurel school district turns to community involvement after failed bonds

Posted: Updated:
LAUREL, Mont. -

Voters in Laurel shot down two school bonds which include remodeling the high school and building a brand new elementary school, that would have raised property taxes for Laurel residents. 

The elementary school bond has a disapproval rating of 57% and the high school bond has a disapproval rating of 58% 

Despite the results Laurel school district superintendent Linda Filpula said there is still a lot of work to do.

"Really, it's more about listening to the community, what were some of the concerns with the proposal and hopefully that will guide us forward," Filpula said.
"We still have the same problems today that we've had yesterday and so we need to figure out solutions to those. We need to get feedback from our community on how to move forward."

She also said that while the feedback they've had so far isn't negative, she said community involvement is the first step they need to figure out what they're going to do next.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Chronic wasting disease found in mule deer buck killed in Montana

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-11-08 21:51:50 GMT

    A mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

    A mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.

  • Cooke City closed to Cody

    Cooke City closed to Cody

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:05 AM EST2017-11-07 06:05:13 GMT
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...

  • HOMETOWN ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Election Results

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Election Results

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 11:20 PM EST2017-11-08 04:20:49 GMT

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election. 

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election. 

  • Jeff Essmann to take time off after loss in election

    Jeff Essmann to take time off after loss in election

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-11-08 06:24:44 GMT

    Jeff Essmann's watch party started tonight at 7 p.m at Stadium Club. The results of the election was not what Essmann was expecting, but nonetheless took the loss with dignity.

    Jeff Essmann's watch party started tonight at 7 p.m at Stadium Club. The results of the election was not what Essmann was expecting, but nonetheless took the loss with dignity.

  • Montana man describes how he survived a bear attack

    Montana man describes how he survived a bear attack

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 10:00 AM EST2017-11-07 15:00:09 GMT

    A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear. 

    A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear. 

  • WYDOT driver survives night on the mountain last December, returns to work this year to tackle winter storms

    WYDOT driver survives night on the mountain last December, returns to work this year to tackle winter storms

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:34 AM EST2017-11-08 06:34:24 GMT

    Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see. 

    Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see. 

  • HOMETOWN ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Election Results

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Election Results

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 11:19 PM EST2017-11-08 04:19:39 GMT

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election. 

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election. 

  • Mayor Elect Bill Cole, and Mayor Tom Hanel on Billings' future

    Mayor Elect Bill Cole, and Mayor Tom Hanel on Billings' future

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 12:35 AM EST2017-11-08 05:35:27 GMT

    It's been an exciting night for the Cole family. 

    It's been an exciting night for the Cole family. 