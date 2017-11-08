Laurel school district turns to community involvement after failed bonds

Voters in Laurel shot down two school bonds which include remodeling the high school and building a brand new elementary school, that would have raised property taxes for Laurel residents.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
A mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines secured an agreement between JD.com, one of China’s largest retailers and the Montana Stockgrowers Association with the intent to purchase a minimum of $200 million in Montana-sourced beef over the next several years.
Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Jon Tester today announced that, at his request, VA Secretary David Shulkin will be sending a team of experts to VA Montana to review staffing shortages, improve scheduling, and address the backlog of referrals for care within or outside of the VA (called “consults”).
A mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election.
Jeff Essmann's watch party started tonight at 7 p.m at Stadium Club. The results of the election was not what Essmann was expecting, but nonetheless took the loss with dignity.
A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election.
It's been an exciting night for the Cole family.
