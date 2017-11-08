Tester Announces Team of Experts Coming to VA Montana

A mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines secured an agreement between JD.com, one of China’s largest retailers and the Montana Stockgrowers Association with the intent to purchase a minimum of $200 million in Montana-sourced beef over the next several years.
Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Jon Tester today announced that, at his request, VA Secretary David Shulkin will be sending a team of experts to VA Montana to review staffing shortages, improve scheduling, and address the backlog of referrals for care within or outside of the VA (called “consults”).
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines secured an agreement between JD.com, one of China’s largest retailers and the Montana Stockgrowers Association with the intent to purchase a minimum of $200 million in Montana-sourced beef over the next several years.
Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Jon Tester today announced that, at his request, VA Secretary David Shulkin will be sending a team of experts to VA Montana to review staffing shortages, improve scheduling, and address the backlog of referrals for care within or outside of the VA (called “consults”).
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.
Not only can this cold weather be dangerous to humans, but it can also be dangerous to your pets.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines underscored the importance of states taking the lead in both protecting the environment and energy development.
Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte voted to extend funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
In less than a month the City of Billings will have a brand new mayor.
People took to Facebook to ask questions as Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann talked about their initiatives in the last mayoral debate at Petro Theater at Montana State University Billings.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
TODAY.COM - On Saturday, Jen Lewis found a targeted ad for ThirdLove bras surface on her Facebook feed. It featured a model dressed in a nearly identical outfit to the one she was wearing at the time. Though Lewis showed a sense of humor by posting side-by-side photos of herself and the ThirdLove model — both decked out in a pink button-up blouse and blue jeans — the tweet went viral at a time when there are concerns over online privacy.
Target released its Black Friday 2017 ad on Monday, giving customers a sneak peek at what to expect on the day after Thanksgiving (and on Thanksgiving, of course).
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A congregant who wasn't at a Texas church the day of a deadly shooting says his cousins attended and that family members have been told at least one was killed.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
The holidays are slowly creeping up on us. However, for one Maine family, the holidays can't come soon enough. The couple's 9-year-old son is battling cancer, and his parents hope the greater community can help them celebrate what could be their son's last Christmas.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
A mule deer buck is confirmed to have chronic wasting disease.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election.
Jeff Essmann's watch party started tonight at 7 p.m at Stadium Club. The results of the election was not what Essmann was expecting, but nonetheless took the loss with dignity.
A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear.
Imagine how it would feel to be trapped all night in your truck in a mountain snowstorm, with a wind chill of 70 degrees below zero outside. That’s what happened to a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow driver last December. He told his story recently, and says he’s ready to tackle this winter’s snowstorms. So is WYDOT. The Chief Joseph Highway in the Beartooth mountains is a lonely place now. Snow covers the mountains around it as far as you can see.
It's been an exciting night for the Cole family.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election.
