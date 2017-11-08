Jeff Essmann to take time off after loss in election

Jeff Essmann's watch party started tonight at 7 p.m at Stadium Club. The results of the election was not what Essmann was expecting, but nonetheless took the loss with dignity.



After the results came in, Essmann, as well as Roger Gravgaard who was running for city council in Ward 2 and George Blackard who was running for city council in Ward 4 all, gave speeches to their friends and family who attended the watch party tonight.



KULR 8's Briana Monte asked Essmann what he was going to do next after learning the results , here's what he had to say.



"I'm going to take a few days off to go hunting with my buddies," Essmann said. "I haven't had a chance to do that this fall and, of course, then we're preparing for the special session that begins on Monday in Helena in terms of my participation, so we'll get right back to work and keep trying to keep this community and state a better place to live."



The watch party ended just after the results of the election. Family and friends were at Stadium Club in support of all three candidates that were on the ballot in this election.