2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Election Results

|YELLOWSTONE COUNTY MUNICIPAL ELECTION - UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
|Results available after 8:00 p.m. November 7, 2017
|Billings Mayor
|Bill Cole
|64%
|Jeff Essmann
|36%
|Billings City Council Ward 1
|Charlie Smillie
|37%
|Mike Yakawich
|62%
|Billings City Council Ward 2
|Frank Ewalt
|54%
|Roger M. Gravgaard
|45%
|Billings City Council Ward 3
|Nadja Brown
|41%
|Denise Joy
|58%
|Billings City Council Ward 4
|George Blackard
|47%
|Penny Ronning
|53%
|Billings City Council Ward 5
|D. Shaun Brown
|55%
|Dennis Ulvestad
|44%
|Yellowstone County Public Safety Mill Levy
|For the Levy
|51%
|Against the Levy
|49%
|Lockwood School District Expansion
|For
|69%
|Against
|31%
|Laurel Elementary School Bond
|Yes
|43%
|No
|57%
|Laurel High School Bond
|Yes
|42%
|No
|58%
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines underscored the importance of states taking the lead in both protecting the environment and energy development.
Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte voted to extend funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
In less than a month the City of Billings will have a brand new mayor.
People took to Facebook to ask questions as Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann talked about their initiatives in the last mayoral debate at Petro Theater at Montana State University Billings.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
