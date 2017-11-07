2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Election Results - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Election Results

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY MUNICIPAL ELECTION - UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Results available after 8:00 p.m. November 7, 2017
Billings Mayor
Bill Cole 64%
Jeff Essmann 36%
Billings City Council Ward 1
Charlie Smillie 37%
Mike Yakawich 62%
Billings City Council Ward 2
Frank Ewalt 54%
Roger M. Gravgaard 45%
Billings City Council Ward 3
Nadja Brown 41%
Denise Joy 58%
Billings City Council Ward 4
George Blackard 47%
Penny Ronning 53%
Billings City Council Ward 5
D. Shaun Brown 55%
Dennis Ulvestad 44%
Yellowstone County Public Safety Mill Levy
For the Levy 51%
Against the Levy 49%
Lockwood School District Expansion
For 69%
Against 31%
Laurel Elementary School Bond
Yes 43%
No 57%
Laurel High School Bond
Yes 42%
No 58%