Big Bear Sports Center hopes to be back in business soon.

The staff of Big Bear Sports Center has a big job ahead of them but are hopeful the store will reopen soon..
It was just before 4 am when police dispatch started moving officers to Big Bear. AMR was placed on stand by as reports of shots fired continued while most of us were asleep.
Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear.
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.
Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.
Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
Target released its Black Friday 2017 ad on Monday, giving customers a sneak peek at what to expect on the day after Thanksgiving (and on Thanksgiving, of course).
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two teens who were taken from foster care by their non-custodial mother.
A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear.
Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
The Billings Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire in downtown Billings. The house is on N 26th St, right behind the Albertson's on N 27th St. Right now, there is no major external fire damage visible. According to the investigator, transients who were at the scene of the fire appear to be okay. The investigation is ongoing, and we are working on finding out the time of the fire and the cause.
TODAY.COM - On Saturday, Jen Lewis found a targeted ad for ThirdLove bras surface on her Facebook feed. It featured a model dressed in a nearly identical outfit to the one she was wearing at the time. Though Lewis showed a sense of humor by posting side-by-side photos of herself and the ThirdLove model — both decked out in a pink button-up blouse and blue jeans — the tweet went viral at a time when there are concerns over online privacy.
