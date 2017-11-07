Big Bear Sports Center hopes to be back in business soon.

The Billings Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire in downtown Billings. The house is on N 26th St, right behind the Albertson's on N 27th St. Right now, there is no major external fire damage visible. According to the investigator, transients who were at the scene of the fire appear to be okay. The investigation is ongoing, and we are working on finding out the time of the fire and the cause.

TODAY.COM - On Saturday, Jen Lewis found a targeted ad for ThirdLove bras surface on her Facebook feed. It featured a model dressed in a nearly identical outfit to the one she was wearing at the time. Though Lewis showed a sense of humor by posting side-by-side photos of herself and the ThirdLove model — both decked out in a pink button-up blouse and blue jeans — the tweet went viral at a time when there are concerns over online privacy.

Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...