Big Bear Sports Center hopes to be back in business soon.

By KULR-8 News Staff
The staff of Big Bear Sports Center has a big job ahead of them. In the statement copied below the company offers its thanks to the "Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department, the Bomb Squad, the SWAT Team, the ATF, the Crime Scene Investigators, the City of Billings and the other Specialty Teams that handled the situation as it unfolded in our store."

The statement closes with a positive look to the future. 

We have a considerable amount of work ahead of us in the coming weeks and are currently assessing the damage to the interior and exterior of the store. We are unsure as to when we’ll be able to re-open for business but we are excited to begin the journey. With the help of our amazing employees, the support of our community and a little elbow grease, we’ll be back to business soon!

Big Bear Sports Center was the location where a prolonged standoff occurred between police and Frank Half Jr.

For a time-line of what happened Saturday click here

For details about the gunman and the investigation click here.

