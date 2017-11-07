Volberg's Jess Lockwood the Youngest to Win PBR Championship - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Volberg's Jess Lockwood the Youngest to Win PBR Championship

It didn't take Jess Lockwood very long to claim his first Professional Bull Rider Championship. In fact, he's the youngest to ever do so after claiming victory on Sunday at the age of 20.

The Volberg native also became the first rider ever to win the first three rounds, and with the championship earnings of $1 million, raised his 2017 winnings to $1.5 million.

