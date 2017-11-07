Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/6

Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:04 AM EST2017-11-07 05:04:53 GMT
On this weeks show Senior Wide Receiver turned QB Makena Simis joins host Shaun Rainey to talk about the gritty 17-15 win over Northern Arizona. Coach Bob Stitt talks about changing the offense without QB Gresch Jensen and what the win means to the team. Riley Corcoran has our call of the game and Ben Wineman recaps the rest of UM sports.
Saturday, November 4 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-11-05 02:53:19 GMT
In a game that many people called a must-win in order to keep Montana's playoff hopes alive, the Grizzlies bounced back from last week's road loss to earn a signature victory by knocking off No. 9 Northern Arizona, 17-15.
The Washington State Cougars are 8-2 on the season but Press Pass Pullman is undefeated. Mike Leach is back for another episode, featuring Luke Falk memories, targeting rule breakdowns, and speed traps in Iowa. In the 'Fan Question of the Week,' Coach Leach talks about his favorite mascots in the country, and his favorite might surprise you. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review also joins the show with slightly less emphatic opinions on mascots and a little bit of football talk.
Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:04 AM EST2017-11-07 05:04:53 GMT
On this weeks show Senior Wide Receiver turned QB Makena Simis joins host Shaun Rainey to talk about the gritty 17-15 win over Northern Arizona. Coach Bob Stitt talks about changing the offense without QB Gresch Jensen and what the win means to the team. Riley Corcoran has our call of the game and Ben Wineman recaps the rest of UM sports.
It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.
by Gonzaga Athletics SPOKANE, Wash. - Killian Tillie paced the Gonzaga men's basketball team to a 96-67 season-opening exhibition victory over The College of Idaho in the McCarthey Athletic Center Saturday. Tillie scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the first half. He finished a perfect 11-for-11 from the field, including 3-of-3 from behind-the-arc. The sophomore added four rebounds and four steals off of the bench. Tillie was one of five Zags that finished in doubl...
by EWU Athletics In a defensive battle and a nearly turnover-less game, the little things count. The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team led 7-0 and 14-7 in the first half, but No. 19/14 Weber State scored 14 unanswered points and went on to beat the Eagles 28-20 in an important Big Sky Conference game at Roos Field on Saturday (Nov. 4) in EWU's 91st Homecoming Game. After a pair of EWU field goals cut Weber State's lead to one with 7:01 to play, th...
by Whitworth Athletics PORTLAND, Ore. - Ian Kolste threw for 305 yards to lead visiting Whitworth University to a 48-7 win at Lewis & Clark College and also reach 10,000 yards of total offense on Saturday afternoon. Mason Elms ran 96 yards for a touchdown to set a new school record for a single run from scrimmage as the Pirates won their fourth game in a row to improve to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the NWC. Lewis & Clark dropped to 2-6, 1-5. Despite pl...
