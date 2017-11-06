‘Jackets Pull Away from Bears in Preseason Finale

Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!
The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rolled to a 71-48 exhibition win at the Fortin Center on the campus of RMC Monday night.
In a game that many people called a must-win in order to keep Montana's playoff hopes alive, the Grizzlies bounced back from last week's road loss to earn a signature victory by knocking off No. 9 Northern Arizona, 17-15.
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.
Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!
It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.
The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team was crowned the Big Sky Champions for the second year in a row with a 3-0 win over No. 3 Northern Colorado on Sunday.
